Wizards' John Wall reportedly returning to Adidas, will get five-year endorsement deal

John Wall is one of the best point guards in the NBA, but unlike his peers -- Stephen Curry, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard -- he doesn't have his own signature shoe. In fact, for the past few years, he's been a sneaker free agent, not even possessing an endorsement deal from a company.

That, however, is reportedly going to change soon. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Vertical, Wall is set to sign a five-year endorsement deal with Adidas.

Sources: Washington Wizards All-Star John Wall has agreed to a five-year endorsement deal with Adidas. Wall returns to the brand after testing shoe free agency over the past couple years. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2018

Wall has previously worked with Adidas, but did not re-sign with the company when his original endorsement deal ended in 2015.

Coming into the league, Wall signed a five-year, $25 million deal with Reebok (owned by Adidas), but due to injuries early in his career and pain caused by his signature Reebok shoe, that partnership didn't work out. He concluded that five-year contract as part of the Adidas team, and received a new signature shoe under the more popular brand.

Given that Adidas has already partnered with Wall to give him a signature shoe, it seems likely that a new John Wall shoe will be coming soon.