Wizards' John Wall reportedly returning to Adidas, will get five-year endorsement deal
Wall was previously with Adidas, but left the company in 2015
John Wall is one of the best point guards in the NBA, but unlike his peers -- Stephen Curry, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard -- he doesn't have his own signature shoe. In fact, for the past few years, he's been a sneaker free agent, not even possessing an endorsement deal from a company.
That, however, is reportedly going to change soon. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Vertical, Wall is set to sign a five-year endorsement deal with Adidas.
Wall has previously worked with Adidas, but did not re-sign with the company when his original endorsement deal ended in 2015.
Coming into the league, Wall signed a five-year, $25 million deal with Reebok (owned by Adidas), but due to injuries early in his career and pain caused by his signature Reebok shoe, that partnership didn't work out. He concluded that five-year contract as part of the Adidas team, and received a new signature shoe under the more popular brand.
Given that Adidas has already partnered with Wall to give him a signature shoe, it seems likely that a new John Wall shoe will be coming soon.
-
Thomas is back and scoring for the Cavs
Isaiah Thomas is rusty, but the potential fit is already there for him and the Cavaliers
-
LaVar: Lakers don't play for Walton
LaVar also said that he's confident LeBron James will join the Lakers next season
-
Report: KCP to be released Monday
The Lakers guard has missed the last four road games due to travel restrictions related to...
-
How to watch: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers
Trail Blazers will look to take advantage of shorthanded Spurs
-
WATCH: Steph Curry stars in amazing ad
'First name Stephen, last name Curry!' Sing it with us!
-
Griffin concussed after taking elbow
Griffin took an elbow to the head from Warriors center JaVale McGee
Add a Comment