Wizards' John Wall to miss 6-8 weeks, NBA All-Star Game for knee procedure

Wizards guard John Wall has been fighting through some injuries this season and it appears that another one is going to keep him out of one of the NBA's biggest events of the season.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Wall will undergo an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his left knee on Wednesday. The procedure will reportedly keep him sidelined for six-to-eight weeks, including the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, according to The Washington Post. The procedure has been described as a "cleanup," as Wall has had several issues with his left knee in the past.

The Wizards will not release a timetable on his return until after the procedure is complete.

Injury Update:



John Wall will undergo an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his left knee tomorrow. A timeline for Wall’s return will be provided following completion of the procedure.



Press Release: https://t.co/JtcCgZi7pB — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 30, 2018

Wall was chosen by the coaches as a reserve for the All-Star Game alongside teammate Bradley Beal. They were both selectedby Team LeBron in the new format. Wall is the second player on Team LeBron's roster to pull out of the game. The other was Wall's college teammate DeMarcus Cousins, who is out for the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury.

Wall has not been his usual self this season. He's shooting 41.7 percent from the field, the lowest mark since his rookie season, and is also averaging under 10 assists a game for the first time since 2013-14. His steal and rebound rates are at career lows. Sportsline data scientist Stephen Oh projects the Wizards to take a dip without Wall in the lineup. Their playoff odds drop from 67.9 percent to 56.9 percent as a result of Wall's injury.

Wall has had a rough go of it, but he's still had moments of brilliance because he's an incredible player. The Wizards gave him a four-year, $170 million "supermax" extension this offseason that will guarantee him $43.8 million in 2021-22, so the expectations for him are higher than ever.

It's possible that Wall hasn't been able to look like himself because of this nagging injury. If the scope in Wall's knee leads to a healthier and better Wall coming back, that's a major plus for the Wizards.

They would much rather have their star point guard entering the playoffs healthy.