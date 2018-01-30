John Wall to miss 6-8 weeks, NBA All-Star Game for knee procedure, report says

Wizards guard John Wall has been fighting through some injuries this season and it appears that another one is going to keep him out of one of the NBA's biggest events of the season.

Wall will miss six to eight weeks for a knee procedure, including the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, according to The Washington Post. The procedure has been described as a "clean-up," as Wall has had several issues with his left knee in the past.

Wall was chosen by the coaches as a reserve for the All-Star Game alongside teammate Bradley Beal. They joined "Team LeBron" in the new format. He will be the second Team LeBron player, along with college teammate DeMarcus Cousins, to pull out of the game.

Wall has actually not been his usual self this season. He's shooting 41.7 percent from the field, lowest since his rookie season, and below 10 assists a game for the first time since 2013-14. His steal and rebound rates are at career lows.

He's still had moments of brilliance, because he's an incredible player, but the expectations for him are higher than how he's performed. The Wizards also gave him a four-year, $170 million "supermax" extension this offseason that will guarantee him $43.8 million in 2021-22.

It's possible that this procedure is related to why he hasn't been able to look like himself If the clean up in Wall's knee leads to a healthier and better Wall coming back, that's a major plus for the Wizards.

They would much rather have their star point guard entering the playoffs healthy.