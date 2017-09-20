Wizards' Markieff Morris has sports hernia surgery, expected to be out 6-8 weeks

Markieff Morris will be out 6-8 weeks as he recovers from a sports hernia surgery he underwent on Friday, the Wizards announced Friday.

Morris could already miss training camp due to a pending assault case in Phoenix, but now he's slated to miss at least most of camp due to the surgery and upcoming rehab.

Morris proved in the playoffs last year that he's an important piece to the Wizards. So his absence is notable. But the Wizards are clearly treading carefully with one of their valuable assets so he can make a full recovery and be at full strength for the majority of the 82-game season that lies ahead.