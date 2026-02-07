Teams near the bottom of the NBA Eastern Conference standings get the Saturday NBA schedule underway when the Washington Wizards travel to take on the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are 13-37 and have lost 10 of their 11. Washington is 14-36, but the Wizards do have some momentum after winning four of their past six. Kyshawn George (knee) and Alex Sarr (ankle) are questionable for Washington, while Tre Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is a 4.5-point favorite in the Nets vs. Wizards odds, while the over/under is 219.5. Before making any Wizards vs. Nets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Nets vs. Wizards 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Wizards spread Nets -4.5 Nets vs. Wizards over/under: 219.5 points Nets vs. Wizards money line: Nets -190, Wizards +158 Nets vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine Nets vs. Wizards streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model has simulated Nets vs. Wizards 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (219.5 points). Four straight Washington games have hit the Over, while Brooklyn has seen three of its past five clear the total.

The model is projecting 228 combined points as the Over hits 63% of the time.

The model is projecting 228 combined points as the Over hits 63% of the time.

