Wizards owner says team won't trade trio of John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr.; expects playoff berth this season

The Washington Wizards haven't exactly had the season that many envisioned.

However, even with just a 22-29 record throughout the season, the team isn't looking to break up its core of John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter. In an interview with WTOP, owner Ted Leonsis stated that the Wizards are keeping their trio in D.C.

"We're not trading any of those players," Leonsis said in the interview.

The Wizards, back in action on Saturday against the Bucks (7 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV), have certainly had their fair share of struggles, but are still just 2.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The team is coming off a win over the Indiana Pacers and has the Milwaukee Bucks next on the schedule on Sunday.

"My expectations are that we are going to make the playoffs and improve on last year," Leonsis added.

The Washington front office obviously believes in the group that it has in place because it traded for veteran Trevor Ariza earlier this season to help stabilize the roster. Since arriving in the nation's capital, Ariza is averaging 14.9 points and has been one of the team's better players in the absence of Wall, who is out for the remainder of the season with a heel injury.

In addition, Dwight Howard has only played in nine games this season due to a back injury. Howard signed with the Wizards in the offseason after being bought out by the Brooklyn Nets following a trade from the Charlotte Hornets, but is still not close to a return.

Beal has carried a significant amount of the scoring lead as he owns averages of 24.7 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. If the Wizards are going to make a playoff run like Leonsis expects, Beal is going to have to keep up that stellar level of play.