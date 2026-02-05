The Washington Wizards take on the Detroit Pistons in an NBA Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday night. Washington is coming off a 132-101 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday, while Detroit downed the Denver Nuggets 124-121 that same night. The Wizards (13-36), who are 8-20 against Eastern Conference foes, are 4-19 on the road this season. The Pistons (37-12), the top seed in the East, are 20-5 on their home floor. Cade Cunningham (wrist) and Tobias Harris (hip) are questionable for Detroit, while new acquisition Anthony Davis won't be available for Washington.

Tip-off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons lead the all-time series 162-144, including wins in four of the last five meetings. Detroit is a 15.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Wizards odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 226.5. Detroit is at -935 on the money line (risk $935 to win $100).

Now, the model has simulated Wizards vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions.

Wizards vs. Pistons spread: Detroit -15.5 at DraftKings Wizards vs. Pistons over/under: 226.5 points Wizards vs. Pistons money line: Washington +623, Detroit -935

How to make Pistons vs. Wizards picks

After 10,000 simulations of Wizards vs. Pistons, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (226.5). The Under has hit in four of the last six head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in four of the last eight Washington games, while the Under has hit in six of the last 10 Detroit games. The Wizards are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games, while the Pistons are 6-4 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting Washington's Alex Sarr to score 19 points on average and be one of four Wizards players to score 11.1 or more points. Detroit, meanwhile, could be shorthanded with Cunningham and Harris both questionable. Additionally, the team just traded away Jaden Ivey, while new acquisition, Kevin Huerter (trade pending) is also questionable. Thus, the model calls for 221 combined points as the Under hits in 59.8% of simulations.

