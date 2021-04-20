Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook has etched his name into the NBA's record books again. Monday night, Westbrook helped lead Washington to a 119-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder by registering 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 17 assists -- making him the first player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles against all 30 teams.

As he has done for the majority of his career, Westbrook stuffed the stat sheet Monday night against his former team. This has become somewhat of a regular occurrence over the past few years, as Westbrook has essentially become the NBA's master of the triple-double, so while the immediate reaction to him doing it yet again might not be as emphatic, this accomplishment is still very impressive.

While they still have plenty of work left to do, the Wizards are actually in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference as they sit in a tie for the No. 10 seed with the Chicago Bulls for what would be the last spot in the league's postseason play-in tournament May 18-21. As CBS Sports' Jack Maloney explained earlier this month, those games will be extremely important in determining which teams ultimately compete for the NBA title this summer.

Westbrook's tenure in Washington got off to a bit of a rocky start, but things have turned around in a big way of late as he and Bradley Beal have seemingly found their stride as a duo. That's helped the Wizards win five straight games and seven out of their last eight contests.

Should this keep up, the Wizards will be an interesting team to watch down the stretch as their remaining schedule is rather favorable.