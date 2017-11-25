Wizards star John Wall expected to miss at least two weeks with knee injury
Wall had been playing hurt for a few weeks
John Wall is the Wizards most important player, and now they could be without him for a significant amount of time.
Washington announced Saturday that Wall underwent an MRI due to knee discomfort. The team discovered an injury to his knee that will sideline him for at least two weeks.
The Wizards say the injury occurred Nov. 7 when Wall banged knees against the Mavericks, but he's been playing through the injury since it occurred. The MRI was a result of discomfort and inflammation in his knee. He will receive platelet-rich plasma and viscosupplementation injections to reduce the inflammation.
The Wizards have had a lot of up and downs already this season. They entered the season with expectations of contending in the East, but at 10-8 they've struggled to separate themselves from the rest of the playoff contenders. Washington has lost three of its last four with a road trip coming up. Not a great time to be losing your best player for two weeks.
Wall is having a good season. Not quite as good as last season, but he is averaging 20.3 points, 9.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. If he's been playing this well through injury, there's a real possibility he sees a bump when he comes back healthy.
