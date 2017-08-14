Wizards star John Wall is not fretting over 0-of-11 finish in Game 7 loss to Celtics

John Wall showed he is one of the league's best players last season, managing the floor and taking over in key moments as the Wizards came within one win of their first conference finals since the 1970s.

But he did not perform well when it counted most, missing his final 11 shots (he went 8 of 23 overall, 1 of 8 from 3-point range) in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, a 115-105 loss to the Boston Celtics. Of course, without him the Wizards never would have been in a Game 7. Wall recognizes that. He told CSN Mid-Atlantic he's OK with how he played in Game 7.

"Game 7 was not the way we wanted it to end, but I definitely went out swinging. I didn't go 0-for-0. I went 0-for-11. I shot the ball and played the game I wanted to play. At least I wasn't being passive. I was aggressive like I was the whole playoffs. I can deal with losing that way and use that as motivation for this season coming up."

Like most stars, Wall is willing to put misses and losses behind him. For their part, the Wizards weren't too broken up his performance, either. They gave Wall a four-year, $170 million super max extension this summer, locking him up until 2023.