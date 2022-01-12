The Washington Wizards defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, and Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for 28 points and 10 rebounds. All good in Wiz land, right? Not so fast.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harrell, who was apparently upset that he didn't get the ball on the final possession of the first half, and Caldwell-Pope came to blows on their way to the locker room at halftime in a scrum that teammates had to break up.

From Charania:

Sources said Harrell became upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the basketball on a play before the first half concluded, and the two started jawing during the walk to the locker room. As the two exchanged words, Harrell and Caldwell-Pope took swings toward each other — with neither connecting — and became entangled before teammates separated them, sources said.

First of all, you have to love the "with neither connecting" shade here. It wouldn't be an NBA fight if someone actually got hit. After that, if the play below is indeed what tipped Harrell's temper, hilarious. Sorry I didn't hit you with a 50-foot pass with a few seconds on the clock, bro.

Charania reported that the tension was kept at bay during halftime with extra security, and both guys played in the second half. We shall see what, if anything, comes of this altercation moving forward.