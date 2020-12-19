Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant is now a little lighter in the pocket. Bryant has been fined $45,000 by the NBA for repeatedly making contact with an official during the preseason contest between the Wizards and Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, the league announced on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of the contest when Bryant and Pistons forward Blake Griffin got into a scuffle under the basket. Griffin tossed Bryant to the floor, which Bryant wasn't happy about. Bryant then repeatedly shoved an official that was trying to keep the peace and keep Bryant from trying to get to Griffin. Griffin was charged with a flagrant 1 for his role in the incident, while Bryant was given a technical foul.

You can see the incident below:

The Pistons ultimately won the game 97-86. For Bryant, the incident overshadowed what was otherwise a pretty positive performance. He finished the game with 11 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and a steal in 29 minutes of action.

Entering his fourth season in the league, Bryant is expected to play a large role for a revamped Wizards squad that will be looking to make some noise in the Eastern Conference. Bryant is penciled in as the team's starting center, and he will look to improve upon his numbers from last season when he averaged career highs in points (13.2), rebounds (7.2), assists (1.8), blocks (1.1), and minutes (24.9) per game.