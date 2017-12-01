Wizards to unveil name and logo of G-League team during Friday’s game against Pistons

The Wizards will move one step closer to launching their G-League team tonight. The team announced Friday morning they’ll unveil the team’s name and logo between the first and second quarter of this evening’s game at Capital One Arena against the Pistons.

So far, there haven’t been any hints about the identity of this new G-League team, which is set to start play next season, but the team has to feel pretty confident about the identity they’ve put together if they’re willing to unveil it in front of thousands of people simultaneously.

There are a lot of fun ways this could go, we’ve already come up with some name ideas, but at the same time, it wouldn’t be surprising if the nickname ends up being the Wizards. After all, ten of the 26 teams in the G-League carry the same nickname as their NBA affiliates.

Either way, it should make for something fun to discuss during the game.

For those wondering the picture of G-Wiz isn’t a hint or anything, we just didn’t know what other picture to use with this story. Don’t try to read into it. We know nothing.