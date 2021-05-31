Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Washington

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 3-0; Washington 0-3

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Washington Wizards in a playoff game at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET Monday. Averaging 125.67 points per contest, the Philadelphia squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Washington's defense is prepared for a test.

The 76ers are hoping for another win. They took their matchup against the Wizards this past Saturday by a conclusive 132-103 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Philadelphia had established a 109-86 advantage. Their center Joel Embiid looked sharp as he had 36 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia enters the contest with 21 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But Washington is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 22 on average. Be prepared to get familiar with the officiating crew.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.76

Odds

The 76ers are a big 8-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Washington.