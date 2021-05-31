Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Washington
Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 3-0; Washington 0-3
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Washington Wizards in a playoff game at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET Monday. Averaging 125.67 points per contest, the Philadelphia squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Washington's defense is prepared for a test.
The 76ers are hoping for another win. They took their matchup against the Wizards this past Saturday by a conclusive 132-103 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Philadelphia had established a 109-86 advantage. Their center Joel Embiid looked sharp as he had 36 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia enters the contest with 21 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But Washington is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 22 on average. Be prepared to get familiar with the officiating crew.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.76
Odds
The 76ers are a big 8-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Philadelphia have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Washington.
- May 29, 2021 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 103
- May 26, 2021 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 95
- May 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Washington 118
- Mar 12, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Washington 101
- Jan 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 141 vs. Washington 136
- Dec 23, 2020 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Washington 107
- Aug 05, 2020 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Washington 98
- Dec 21, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Washington 108
- Dec 05, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Jan 09, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Jan 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 115
- Nov 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Washington 98
- Feb 25, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Washington 102
- Nov 29, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Washington 113
- Oct 18, 2017 - Washington 120 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Feb 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 14, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 16, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 17, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 29, 2016 - Washington 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Feb 26, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 05, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Philadelphia 94