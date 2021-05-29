Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Washington
Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 2-0; Washington 0-2
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Washington Wizards in a playoff matchup at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. Averaging 123.75 points in their past four games, Philadelphia's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Washington better be ready for a challenge.
The Sixers are hoping for another win. They made easy work of the Wizards on Wednesday and carried off a 120-95 victory. The 76ers' point guard Ben Simmons looked sharp as he had 22 points and eight assists along with nine boards.
The Sixers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-109. In other words, don't count Washington out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $82.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Washington.
- May 26, 2021 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 95
- May 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Washington 118
- Mar 12, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Washington 101
- Jan 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 141 vs. Washington 136
- Dec 23, 2020 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Washington 107
- Aug 05, 2020 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Washington 98
- Dec 21, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Washington 108
- Dec 05, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Jan 09, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Jan 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 115
- Nov 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Washington 98
- Feb 25, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Washington 102
- Nov 29, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Washington 113
- Oct 18, 2017 - Washington 120 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Feb 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 14, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 16, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 17, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 29, 2016 - Washington 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Feb 26, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 05, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Philadelphia 94