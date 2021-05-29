Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Washington

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 2-0; Washington 0-2

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Washington Wizards in a playoff matchup at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. Averaging 123.75 points in their past four games, Philadelphia's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Washington better be ready for a challenge.

The Sixers are hoping for another win. They made easy work of the Wizards on Wednesday and carried off a 120-95 victory. The 76ers' point guard Ben Simmons looked sharp as he had 22 points and eight assists along with nine boards.

The Sixers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-109. In other words, don't count Washington out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $82.00

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Washington.