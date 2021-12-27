Through 2 Quarters

Down six at the end of last quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Washington Wizards 63-55.

Center Joel Embiid has led the way so far for Philadelphia, as he has 18 points along with four rebounds. A double-double would be Embiid's third in a row. One thing to keep an eye out for is Tobias Harris' foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Washington has enjoyed the tag-team combination of center Montrezl Harrell and point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. The former has 13 points and two assists, while the latter has 12 points and four assists in addition to two boards.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Washington

Current Records: Philadelphia 16-16; Washington 17-15

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Washington Wizards are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet up at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at Capital One Arena. Washington should still be feeling good after a victory, while Philadelphia will be looking to right the ship.

The Wizards beat the New York Knicks 124-117 this past Thursday. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and small forward Corey Kispert were among the main playmakers for Washington as the former posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 assists in addition to seven boards and the latter had 20 points. Dinwiddie's performance made up for a slower game against the Utah Jazz last week.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Sixers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive this past Thursday. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 98-96 loss against the Atlanta Hawks. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Philadelphia to swallow was that they had been favored by 11 points coming into the contest. Philadelphia's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.

When the two teams previously met in June, Washington lost to the 76ers on the road by a decisive 129-112 margin. The loss knocked the Wizards out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Sixers with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Washington.

Injury Report for Washington

Rui Hachimura: Game-Time Decision (Rest)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out (Covid-19)

Bradley Beal: Out (Covid-19)

Thomas Bryant: Out (Knee)

Raul Neto: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Philadelphia