After a high-profile doubleheader on Tuesday evening, the 2020-21 NBA season begins for several more teams on Wednesday. In one intriguing matchup, the Washington Wizards visit the Philadelphia 76ers for an Eastern Conference battle. Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook lead a high-powered Wizards offense that is aiming to contend for the playoffs, though Washington will be without second-year forward Rui Hachimura (conjunctivitis) in this matchup. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons return for the 76ers, though Philadelphia overhauled its supporting cast in the offseason.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists the 76ers as 7.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229 in the latest Wizards vs. 76ers odds. Before you make any 76ers vs. Wizards picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. 76ers.

Wizards vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -7.5

Wizards vs. 76ers over-under: 229 points

Wizards vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -310, Wizards +255

WAS: The Wizards are 2-6 against the spread in the last eight games

PHI: The 76ers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Wizards can cover



The Wizards are an offense-first team, and they made a substantial investment in Westbrook this offseason. Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game with the Rockets last season, and he gives Washington another primary creator. Beal is the incumbent star, coming off a season in which he averaged 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game. As a team, the Wizards ranked in the top 10 of the NBA in avoiding turnovers, giving the ball away on only 13.7 percent of possessions, and Washington was a top-eight squad in both free throw rate and three-point percentage (36.8 percent).

Defensively, Washington will need to improve, but the Wizards did cause havoc at times last season. In fact, the Wizards were a top-five team in turnover creation, forcing a giveaway on 15.5 percent of possessions.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has an exceptionally talented roster, including quality supporting pieces like Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green and Seth Curry. However, the 76ers are heavily reliant on their stars, with Embiid averaging 23.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game last season and Simmons adding 16.4 points, 8.0 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per contest.

Philadelphia was a top-eight defense in the NBA on a per-possession basis, with a top-five mark in defensive rebounding, allowing opponents to grab only 23.6 percent of their own misses. The 76ers allowed fewer three-point attempts (29.4 per game) than any other team last season, and they also posted solid offensive numbers, landing in the top-10 in offensive rebound rate and overall shooting efficiency.

How to make Wizards vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with nine players projected to score in double figures.

So who wins 76ers vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wizards vs. Sixers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.