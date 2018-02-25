Wizards vs. 76ers odds, picks: Data scientist who is 18-9 says line is way off

It's a Sunday showdown of ascending Eastern Conference squads as the Wizards host the 76ers in a nationally-televised contest at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams are on hot streaks: the Sixers have won seven in a row and the Wizards have been victors in seven of their last 10 games.



Washington opened as a 1.5-point home favorite and now is laying 2.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dipped from an opening of 214 to 212.5.



Two weeks ago, Oh jumped on the Celtics to beat these same Wizards following John Wall's injury, pointing out that Boston had been a dominant 11-5 against the spread in its last 16 games against the Wiz. The result: Boston rolled to a road victory, 110-104, allowing Oh to cash.



Oh knows the Wizards' best shot at covering the spread will be to get their transition game hopping. Occasionally, Philly can be lax getting back on defense after missing shots.

Otto Porter has done a solid job since Wall's injury, shooting 53 percent from the field over his last five games and netting 19 points a night.



But the Sixers could cover the spread -- and win outright -- by setting solid screens for J.J. Redick, who has quietly become a much more important piece. Because Joel Embiid often commands double teams, Redick's perimeter presence and quick release make him a lethal threat from beyond the arc.

