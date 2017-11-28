Wizards vs 76ers preview: Washington heads to the city of Brotherly Love

Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV

Win Probabilities: Washington has a 32 percent chance of winning, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Injury Report

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Out, Achilles), John Wall (Out, Knee)

76ers: Justin Anderson (Out, Shin Splints), Jahlil Okafor (Out, Personal), Nik Stauskas (Out, Ankle), Markelle Fultz (Out, Shoulder)

What to Watch for

Does Washington have any answer for Philadelphia’s shooters?

Believe it or not, the Wizards have been pretty good at limiting shots from outside this season. Teams are only shooting 33.4 percent from deep against Washington, the fifth-best percentage in the league.

However, when these two clashed in the season opener, Philadelphia nearly won thanks to big night from their outside shooters. Jerry Bayless made three shots from deep, J.J. Redick made four, and Robert Covington was a blistering hot 7 of 11 from downtown.

Washington was able to do a good job of keeping Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in check, relative to their season averages, but it came at the expense of their perimeter defense. We’ll see if the Wizards are willing to make the same sacrifice in this game or if they’ll try to make an adjustment to get the best of both worlds.

A random moment in Wizards - 76ers history: Washington’s incredible comeback in the 1986 playoffs

The Bullets scored the final 18 points of the game to erase a 17 point deficit and upset the Philadelphia 76ers on the road in Game 1 of their first round series in the 1986 playoffs. Washington wound up losing the series, but it was still a remarkable comeback nevertheless.