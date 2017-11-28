Wizards vs 76ers preview: Washington heads to the city of Brotherly Love
Wizards vs 76ers preview: Washington heads to the city of Brotherly Love
Game Info
When: Wednesday, November 29 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV
Win Probabilities: Washington has a 32 percent chance of winning, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Injury Report
Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Out, Achilles), John Wall (Out, Knee)
76ers: Justin Anderson (Out, Shin Splints), Jahlil Okafor (Out, Personal), Nik Stauskas (Out, Ankle), Markelle Fultz (Out, Shoulder)
What to Watch for
Does Washington have any answer for Philadelphia’s shooters?
Believe it or not, the Wizards have been pretty good at limiting shots from outside this season. Teams are only shooting 33.4 percent from deep against Washington, the fifth-best percentage in the league.
However, when these two clashed in the season opener, Philadelphia nearly won thanks to big night from their outside shooters. Jerry Bayless made three shots from deep, J.J. Redick made four, and Robert Covington was a blistering hot 7 of 11 from downtown.
Washington was able to do a good job of keeping Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in check, relative to their season averages, but it came at the expense of their perimeter defense. We’ll see if the Wizards are willing to make the same sacrifice in this game or if they’ll try to make an adjustment to get the best of both worlds.
A random moment in Wizards - 76ers history: Washington’s incredible comeback in the 1986 playoffs
The Bullets scored the final 18 points of the game to erase a 17 point deficit and upset the Philadelphia 76ers on the road in Game 1 of their first round series in the 1986 playoffs. Washington wound up losing the series, but it was still a remarkable comeback nevertheless.
-
LeBron gets ejected for first time
LeBron made a bit of personal history, though he probably wishes he hadn't
-
How to watch Wizards-76ers on FuboTV
It's a battle of young teams as the 76ers continue their surge in the East
-
How to watch Warriors-Lakers on FuboTV
The Lakers try to overcome one of the best teams in the West in a West Coast shootout
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
Keep checking back for the latest updates on Tuesday's NBA games
-
Curry supports Lonzo's shooting form
Curry said he hopes people didn't judge him off of his first 20 games in the league
-
How to watch Heat vs. Cavs
LeBron James and the Cavs take on Goran Dragic and the Heat on national TV