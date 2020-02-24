Wizards vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Washington

Current Records: Milwaukee 48-8; Washington 20-35

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Milwaukee Bucks. They will square off against the Washington Wizards on the road at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Capital One Arena. If the game is anything like Milwaukee's 151-131 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Everything went Milwaukee's way against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday as they made off with a 119-98 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 93-73 advantage. Their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 17 rebounds, and eight dimes. That's 11 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 50 turnovers, the Chicago Bulls took down the Wizards 126-117 on Sunday. Shooting guard Bradley Beal did his best for Washington, finishing with 53 points (a whopping 45% of their total) in addition to five boards.

The Bucks' win brought them up to 48-8 while Washington's loss pulled them down to 20-35. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.10%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Wizards are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119.8 on average. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.95

Odds

The Bucks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 242

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won nine out of their last 16 games against Milwaukee.