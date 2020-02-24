Wizards vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wizards vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Washington
Current Records: Milwaukee 48-8; Washington 20-35
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Milwaukee Bucks. They will square off against the Washington Wizards on the road at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Capital One Arena. If the game is anything like Milwaukee's 151-131 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Everything went Milwaukee's way against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday as they made off with a 119-98 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 93-73 advantage. Their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 17 rebounds, and eight dimes. That's 11 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 50 turnovers, the Chicago Bulls took down the Wizards 126-117 on Sunday. Shooting guard Bradley Beal did his best for Washington, finishing with 53 points (a whopping 45% of their total) in addition to five boards.
The Bucks' win brought them up to 48-8 while Washington's loss pulled them down to 20-35. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.10%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Wizards are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119.8 on average. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.95
Odds
The Bucks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 242
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won nine out of their last 16 games against Milwaukee.
- Jan 28, 2020 - Milwaukee 151 vs. Washington 131
- Feb 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 148 vs. Washington 129
- Feb 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Washington 115
- Jan 11, 2019 - Washington 113 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Feb 27, 2018 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Jan 15, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Washington 95
- Jan 06, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Washington 103
- Nov 20, 2017 - Washington 99 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jan 08, 2017 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 23, 2016 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Washington 96
- Dec 10, 2016 - Washington 110 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Feb 11, 2016 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 13, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Nov 17, 2015 - Washington 115 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Oct 30, 2015 - Washington 118 vs. Milwaukee 113
