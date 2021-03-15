Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Washington

Current Records: Milwaukee 24-14; Washington 14-23

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks' road trip will continue as they head to Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Washington Wizards. Milwaukee should still be feeling good after a win, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Wizards are out to make up for these teams' game this past Saturday. Milwaukee managed a 125-119 victory over Washington. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds. Antetokounmpo now has six triple-doubles this season.

The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Milwaukee's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Washington's defeat took them down to 14-23 while Milwaukee's victory pulled them up to 24-14. Allowing an average of 119.73 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 19 games against Washington.