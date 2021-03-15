Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Washington
Current Records: Milwaukee 24-14; Washington 14-23
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks' road trip will continue as they head to Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Washington Wizards. Milwaukee should still be feeling good after a win, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Wizards are out to make up for these teams' game this past Saturday. Milwaukee managed a 125-119 victory over Washington. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds. Antetokounmpo now has six triple-doubles this season.
The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Milwaukee's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Washington's defeat took them down to 14-23 while Milwaukee's victory pulled them up to 24-14. Allowing an average of 119.73 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 19 games against Washington.
- Mar 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Washington 119
- Aug 11, 2020 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Washington 113
- Feb 24, 2020 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Washington 134
- Jan 28, 2020 - Milwaukee 151 vs. Washington 131
- Feb 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 148 vs. Washington 129
- Feb 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Washington 115
- Jan 11, 2019 - Washington 113 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Feb 27, 2018 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Jan 15, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Washington 95
- Jan 06, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Washington 103
- Nov 20, 2017 - Washington 99 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jan 08, 2017 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 23, 2016 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Washington 96
- Dec 10, 2016 - Washington 110 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Feb 11, 2016 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 13, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Nov 17, 2015 - Washington 115 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Oct 30, 2015 - Washington 118 vs. Milwaukee 113