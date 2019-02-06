Wizards vs. Bucks odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

The red-hot Milwaukee Bucks look to continue their domination over Eastern Conference foes when they play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Bucks (39-13) are 27-7 against the East and 22-4 at home. The Wizards (22-31), meanwhile, are just 6-20 away from the nation's capital. The Bucks are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 230. Before making any Bucks vs. Wizards picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has taken into account the Bucks' strong play of late, which has seen Milwaukee average 117 points, second in the NBA, and 49 rebounds, tops in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring (26.7), rebounds (12.6), assists (5.9) and field goal percentage (57.2). Antetokounmpo has been dominant, scoring at least 27 points in six of the past 10 games and grabbing double-digit rebounds in eight of 10.

The Bucks have yet to lose to a team more than once all season and is 9-2-1 against the spread in its past 12 against teams with sub-.500 records.

But just because Milwaukee has been playing well of late doesn't guarantee it'll cover the Bucks vs. Wizards spread.

That's because the Wizards have played well against the Bucks, winning 16 of the past 24 games, including the past three played in Milwaukee. Guard Bradley Beal has had to step up his play in the absence of John Wall (Achilles). Beal, who averages 24.8 points, has scored no fewer than 16 in the past 10 games and exceeded his scoring average in six of those, including a 43-point performance against Toronto.

The trends also favor the Wizards, who are 5-1 against the spread in their past six games against teams with a winning percentage above .600.

