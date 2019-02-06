Wizards vs. Bucks odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

The Milwaukee Bucks look to continue their strong play as they return to Fiserv Forum after a five-game road trip in which they went 4-1. The Bucks (39-13) play host to the Washington Wizards (22-31) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Bucks are second in the league in points (117) and tops in rebounding (49) per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been Milwaukee's catalyst, averaging 26.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. He also leads the team in field goal percentage at 57.2. The Bucks are 10.5-point home favorites in the latest Wizards vs. Bucks odds, down one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 230. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Wizards vs. Bucks picks down.

The model knows the Bucks own the best record in the NBA. Milwaukee is 27-7 against the Eastern Conference and 22-4 at home. It is 9-1 in the past 10 games and has yet to lose to a team more than once all season. Milwaukee has also scored 120 points or more 20 times, including in Saturday's 131-115 win at Washington. The Bucks are a strong 30-20 against the spread this season, compared to 23-30 for Washington, and are 16-9-1 against the number at home.

The Bucks are clicking on all cylinders and another main cog in their machine is center Brook Lopez, who not only dominates inside, but is also closing in on the record for three-pointers made in a season by a center. He has 131 this year, three away from the record he set in the 2016-2017 season with the Nets.

But just because Milwaukee has been playing well of late doesn't guarantee it'll cover the Bucks vs. Wizards spread.

That's because the Wizards have played well against the Bucks, winning 16 of the past 24 games, including the past three played in Milwaukee. Guard Bradley Beal has had to step up his play in the absence of John Wall (Achilles). Beal, who averages 24.8 points, has scored no fewer than 16 in the past 10 games and exceeded his scoring average in six of those, including a 43-point performance against Toronto.

The trends also favor the Wizards, who are 5-1 against the spread in their past six games against teams with a winning percentage above .600.

