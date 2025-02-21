We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards will host the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington is 9-45 overall and 5-24 at home, while Milwaukee is 30-24 overall and 11-15 on the road. The Bucks have won both meetings between the teams this season. Milwaukee is 25-29-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Washington is 23-30-1 versus the number.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Milwaukee is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Wizards odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 229.5 points. Before entering any Wizards vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the second half of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Milwaukee vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Bucks spread: Wizards +5.5

Wizards vs. Bucks over/under: 229.5 points

Wizards vs. Bucks money line: Wizards: +175, Bucks: -211

Wizards vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Wizards vs. Bucks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Wizards can cover

The Wizards fell to the Pacers 134-130 last Friday as Washington was up 78-59 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead. Jordan Poole put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 42 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds. Poole has been on a heater as of late as he's averaging 31 points, five rebounds and five assists over his last four games.

He has a great chance to produce similar numbers on Friday, as Poole had games of 31 points and 26 points in his earlier meetings with Milwaukee this season. The Bucks have some holes, defensively, as they allow the sixth-most 3-pointers per game and fourth-most rebounds per night. Washington also gets to face a Milwaukee team on the second night of a back-to-back and one that will be without Bobby Portis, who was just suspended for 25 games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bucks can cover

Meanwhile, the Bucks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Clippers on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 116-110 win. Milwaukee was down 93-80 with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter but it still came back for the handy six-point victory. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Bucks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brook Lopez, who went 8 for 14 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks. All five Bucks starters had at least 13 points and seven rebounds in a true team effort.

The Bucks boast the No. 2 shooting team in the NBA in regards to 3-point percentage, while the team ranks seventh overall in field goal percentage. Kyle Kuzma, who was just traded from Washington to Milwaukee, struggled in his first couple of games with the Bucks, but he's averaging 17.7 points and 8.7 rebounds over his last three games in a Bucks jersey. He, and others, should be able to easily exploit a Wizards defense which is undoubtedly the worst in the NBA, ranking last in defensive rating, points allowed, and 3-pointers allowed per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Wizards vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, projecting 224 combined points, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Bucks on Friday, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Wizards spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.