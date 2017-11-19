Wizards vs. Bucks preview: Washington tries to sneak by Greek Freak in Milwaukee
Game Info
When: Monday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: NBC Sports Washington
Win probabilities: Washington has a 32 percent chance of winning according to FiveThirtyEight.
Injury Report
Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Out, Achilles), John Wall (Day-to-Day, Knee)
Bucks: Jabari Parker (Out, Knee), Matthew Dellavedova (Day-to-Day, Knee), Mirza Teletovic (Day-to-Day, Knee)
What to Watch for
What will the Wizards do to slow down Giannis?
The Wizards haven’t cracked the code for how to slow down elite perimeter scorers this season. Kevin Durant went off for 31 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists when the Wizards faced the Warriors earlier this month, and we all know what happened when they faced LeBron.
Hopefully the third time is the charm for Washington’s sake, because Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing at an MVP level this season. He’s averaging 30.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game with a 62.0 true shooting percentage.
If they want to make a defensive statement, they should throw out the game plan from last season. Giannis set a then career-high with 39 points in their first meeting last season and had efficient double-doubles in the other two games he played against the Wizards.
A random moment in Wizards - Bucks history: JaVale McGee stretches out for the big dunk in Milwaukee
Before Giannis Antetokounmpo started wowing people in Milwaukee with what he could do with incredible length and mobility, JaVale McGee did this.
