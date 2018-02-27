Wizards vs. Bucks: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Wizards at Bucks



Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27



Tuesday, Feb. 27 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Bradley Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin



Bradley Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine odds

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

It's getting to the time in the season where every game takes on a little extra importance for playoff teams as they battle for seeding. That is especially true in this campaign, where seeds 3-8 in the East are separated by just 4 1/2 games, which means Tuesday night's showdown between the Wizards and Bucks will be mighty important.

The Wizards enter the game in fourth place at 35-25, while the Bucks currently sit in sixth at 33-26. A win for the Bucks would bring them within a 1/2 game of home-court advantage, but a loss would see them drop 2 1/2 games off that pace. That's a big difference with only just over 20 games remaining.

Washington and Milwaukee have played three times already this season, with the road team winning each time. The Wizards took the first meeting in Milwaukee, but the Bucks answered by beating the Wizards twice in D.C.