Wizards vs. Bulls: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Chicago @ Washington

Current Records: Chicago 19-35; Washington 18-33

The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Chicago Bulls since Feb. 9 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.43 points per contest.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Washington had to settle for a 106-99 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Shooting guard Bradley Beal (26 points) was the top scorer for Washington.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, falling 118-111. Point guard Coby White wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bulls and finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Washington and Chicago both have eight wins in their last 16 games.