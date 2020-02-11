Wizards vs. Bulls: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Wizards vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Washington
Current Records: Chicago 19-35; Washington 18-33
What to Know
The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Chicago Bulls since Feb. 9 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.43 points per contest.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but Washington had to settle for a 106-99 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Shooting guard Bradley Beal (26 points) was the top scorer for Washington.
Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, falling 118-111. Point guard Coby White wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bulls and finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Washington and Chicago both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 106
- Dec 18, 2019 - Chicago 110 vs. Washington 109
- Apr 03, 2019 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 114
- Mar 20, 2019 - Chicago 126 vs. Washington 120
- Feb 09, 2019 - Washington 134 vs. Chicago 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - Chicago 101 vs. Washington 92
- Apr 01, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Washington 94
- Feb 10, 2018 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Dec 31, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 110
- Mar 17, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 10, 2017 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 99
- Dec 21, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Chicago 97
- Nov 12, 2016 - Chicago 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 24, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 11, 2016 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 100
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Curry, Klay play rock-paper-scissors
The Splash Brothers apparently aren't too keen on public speaking
-
Report: Hornets to buyout Kidd-Gilchrist
Charlotte selected Kidd-Gilchrist with the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft
-
Raps win 15th in a row vs. Timberwolves
The Raptors now have the longest winning streak of any Canadian franchise in a major American...
-
Iguodala 'sniffed out' trade from Dubs
Iguodala was traded from Golden State to make financial room for D'Angelo Russell last summer
-
Butler recruits Embiid on social media
If Joel Embiid is available, Jimmy Butler made it clear where he wants to see his former teammate...
-
Winners and Losers: Wolves get their man
Andre Iguodala got his wish, so did D'Angelo Russell. Meanwhile, the Sixers' road slide continues
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant