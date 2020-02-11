Wizards vs. Bulls: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Wizards vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Washington
Current Records: Chicago 19-35; Washington 18-33
What to Know
The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Chicago Bulls since Feb. 9 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Washington is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.43 points per contest.
The Wizards came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, falling 106-99. The top scorer for Washington was shooting guard Bradley Beal (26 points).
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Chicago had to settle for a 118-111 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Point guard Coby White had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.99
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington and Chicago both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 106
- Dec 18, 2019 - Chicago 110 vs. Washington 109
- Apr 03, 2019 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 114
- Mar 20, 2019 - Chicago 126 vs. Washington 120
- Feb 09, 2019 - Washington 134 vs. Chicago 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - Chicago 101 vs. Washington 92
- Apr 01, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Washington 94
- Feb 10, 2018 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Dec 31, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 110
- Mar 17, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 10, 2017 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 99
- Dec 21, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Chicago 97
- Nov 12, 2016 - Chicago 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 24, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 11, 2016 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 100
