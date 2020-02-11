Wizards vs. Bulls: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Washington

Current Records: Chicago 19-35; Washington 18-33

What to Know

The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Chicago Bulls since Feb. 9 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Washington is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.43 points per contest.

The Wizards came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, falling 106-99. The top scorer for Washington was shooting guard Bradley Beal (26 points).

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Chicago had to settle for a 118-111 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Point guard Coby White had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.99

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Washington and Chicago both have eight wins in their last 16 games.