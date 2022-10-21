Who's Playing

Chicago @ Washington

Current Records: Chicago 1-0; Washington 1-0

What to Know

The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Chicago Bulls since Feb. 8 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Wizards will look to defend their home court against Chicago at 7 p.m. ET. Washington is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Washington beat the Indiana Pacers 114-107 on Wednesday. Washington's Bradley Beal filled up the stat sheet, picking up 23 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at the half for Chicago and the Miami Heat on Wednesday, but the Bulls stepped up in the second half for a 116-108 victory. DeMar DeRozan had a stellar game for Chicago as he had 37 points and nine assists along with six boards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Washington.