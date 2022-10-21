Who's Playing
Chicago @ Washington
Current Records: Chicago 1-0; Washington 1-0
What to Know
The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Chicago Bulls since Feb. 8 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Wizards will look to defend their home court against Chicago at 7 p.m. ET. Washington is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
Washington beat the Indiana Pacers 114-107 on Wednesday. Washington's Bradley Beal filled up the stat sheet, picking up 23 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at the half for Chicago and the Miami Heat on Wednesday, but the Bulls stepped up in the second half for a 116-108 victory. DeMar DeRozan had a stellar game for Chicago as he had 37 points and nine assists along with six boards.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Wizards are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -114
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Washington.
- Mar 29, 2022 - Chicago 107 vs. Washington 94
- Jan 07, 2022 - Chicago 130 vs. Washington 122
- Jan 01, 2022 - Chicago 120 vs. Washington 119
- Feb 08, 2021 - Washington 105 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 31, 2020 - Chicago 133 vs. Washington 130
- Dec 29, 2020 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 107
- Feb 23, 2020 - Chicago 126 vs. Washington 117
- Feb 11, 2020 - Washington 126 vs. Chicago 114
- Jan 15, 2020 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 106
- Dec 18, 2019 - Chicago 110 vs. Washington 109
- Apr 03, 2019 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 114
- Mar 20, 2019 - Chicago 126 vs. Washington 120
- Feb 09, 2019 - Washington 134 vs. Chicago 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - Chicago 101 vs. Washington 92
- Apr 01, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Washington 94
- Feb 10, 2018 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Dec 31, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 110
- Mar 17, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 10, 2017 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 99
- Dec 21, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Chicago 97
- Nov 12, 2016 - Chicago 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 24, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 11, 2016 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 100