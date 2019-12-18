Wizards vs. Bulls: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wizards vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Washington
Current Records: Chicago 10-18; Washington 8-17
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.24 points per game in their game on Wednesday. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Despite their defensive woes, the Wizards strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.04 points per game.
Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons on Monday as they won 133-119. Among those leading the charge for the Wizards was SG Bradley Beal, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 35 points and ten assists.
Meanwhile, Chicago was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 109-106 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bulls were up 37-16 at the end of the first quarter but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal.
Washington's victory lifted them to 8-17 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 10-18. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wizards are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.1 on average. The Bulls have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wizards as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 230
Series History
Washington have won eight out of their last 14 games against Chicago.
- Apr 03, 2019 - Chicago 115 vs. Washington 114
- Mar 20, 2019 - Chicago 126 vs. Washington 120
- Feb 09, 2019 - Washington 134 vs. Chicago 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - Chicago 101 vs. Washington 92
- Apr 01, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Washington 94
- Feb 10, 2018 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 90
- Dec 31, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 110
- Mar 17, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 10, 2017 - Washington 101 vs. Chicago 99
- Dec 21, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Chicago 97
- Nov 12, 2016 - Chicago 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 24, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 11, 2016 - Washington 114 vs. Chicago 100
