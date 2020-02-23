Wizards vs. Bulls odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 23 predictions from proven projection model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at the United Center. Chicago is 19-38 overall and 11-18 at home, while Washington is 20-34 overall and 7-20 on the road. The Wizards are 27-26-1 against the spread this season, while the Bulls are 24-31-2 against the number. Washington is favored by two-points in the latest Bulls vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bulls vs. Wizards spread: Washington -2

Bulls vs. Wizards over-under: 228.5 points

Bulls vs. Wizards money line: Chicago +112, Washington -133

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Phoenix Suns took down the Bulls 112-104 on Saturday. Coby White shot 7-for-13 from deep and finished with 33 points off the bench, while Zach LaVine added 20 points. LaVine leads the Bulls with 25.0 points per game, while Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 9.9 rebounds per outing. In his last meeting against Washington, LaVine exploded for 41 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Chicago has also dominated Washington of late. In fact, the Bulls are 4-1 in their last five meetings against the Wizards. However, Chicago enters Sunday's matchup averaging just 106.1 points per game, the fourth-worst mark in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards were unable to overcome the Cavaliers on Friday, falling 113-108. Bradley Beal led Washington with 26 points, and Rui Hachimura added 17 points and seven rebounds. Beal paces the Wizards with 29.1 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Plus, the Wizards dominated the Bulls in their last meeting. In fact, Washington scored 126 points in its Feb. 11 victory over Chicago, with Beal recording 30 points, seven assists and four rebounds. The Wizards have also covered the spread in four of their last five meetings against teams from the Eastern Conference.

