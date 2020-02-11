Wizards vs. Bulls odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 11 predictions from advanced computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 18-33 overall and 12-13 at home, while Chicago is 19-35 overall and 8-19 on the road. The Wizards have won three of their past five games. The Bulls have lost five consecutive games. Both teams are trying to nab the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Washington is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 230. Before entering any Bulls vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wizards vs. Bulls spread: Wizards -2.5

Wizards vs. Bulls over-under: 230 points

Wizards vs. Bulls money line: Washington -144, Chicago 128

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, falling 106-99. Bradley Beal (26 points) was the top scorer for the Wizards. The Wizards led by as many as 12 points and by five entering the final quarter. They missed 21 of 25 shots in the final quarter while the Grizzlies scored 22 of the game's final 30 points.

What you need to know about the Bulls

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Chicago took a 118-111 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Coby White had a tough game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting. The Bulls tied the game after three quarters after overcoming an early double-digit deficit but could not finish the job. Zach Lavine scored 32 points, his 16th 30-point effort this season. Luke Kornet scored a career-best 25 points.

The Bulls have won four in a row and five of their last six meetings against the Wizards.

