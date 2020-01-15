Wizards vs. Bulls odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from advanced computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the United Center. Chicago is 14-27 overall and 7-14 at home, while Washington is 13-26 overall and 5-15 on the road. The Wizards have won three of their past four games. The Bulls, meanwhile, have lost seven of their last eight games. Chicago is favored by four-points in the latest Bulls vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 230.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks.

the model is leaning under

The Bulls lost to Boston by a decisive 113-101 margin on Monday. Chicago took the defeat despite a strong outing from Zach LaVine, who had 30 points along with five boards. Thaddeus Young added 17 points for Chicago. Despite having lost seven of their past eight games overall, the Bulls will enter Wednesday's matchup full of confidence. That's because Chicago has won five of its last six games against the Wizards.

Meanwhile, Washington fell 127-116 to Utah on Sunday. A silver lining for Washington was the play of Ian Mahinmi, who had 15 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds. Bradley Beal returned from a five-game layoff because of a leg injury to score 25 points. The Wizards were not able to hold onto a 15-point third quarter lead. It was their first home loss in four games.

The last time the two teams met on December 18, the Wizards and the Bulls were neck-and-neck, but Washington came up empty-handed with a 110-109 overtime defeat.

So who wins Wizards vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wizards vs. Bulls spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.