Bulls vs. Wizards spread: Bulls -2.5

Bulls vs. Wizards over-under: 237.5 points

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls soared past the Orlando Magic on Sunday, 118-92. Chicago rebounded in the second of two games vs. Orlando, led by Zach Lavine's 39 points. He made 16-of-25 shots from the field. The Bulls have split their last four games. Denzel Valentine scored 20 points against the Magic on Sunday, his best output since March of 2018.

Patrick Williams recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds against Orlando. Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) is doubtful for Monday's game. Otto Porter Jr. (back) remains out. The Bulls allow 116.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards lost 119-97 to the Hornets on the road on Sunday. Washington will be trying to avoid a third consecutive loss on Monday. Bradley Beal scored 31 points in the loss to Charlotte. He made 11-of-22 shots from the field after missing 13-of-14 attempts in a seven-point outing vs. Miami on Friday. Washington missed 31-of-40 shots from three-point range.

Russell Westbrook nearly notched his sixth triple-double of the season with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists on Sunday. He may be available for Monday in the second of games on two consecutive days. Washington's bench outscored the Hornets reserves, 43-30. Beal leads the NBA in scoring at 33.3 points per game.

