Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Washington

Current Records: Cleveland 21-38; Washington 26-33

What to Know

The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.83 points per matchup before their game Sunday. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Washington this past Friday. They were the clear victors by a 129-109 margin over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The score was close at the half, but Washington pulled away in the second half with 59 points. It was another big night for their point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 37 points, 11 assists, and 11 boards. That makes it 17 consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 108-102 to the Charlotte Hornets. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Darius Garland, who had 27 points and six assists.

Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Washington's win lifted them to 26-33 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 21-38. We'll see if Washington can repeat their recent success or if the Cavaliers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Washington.