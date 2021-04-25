Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Washington
Current Records: Cleveland 21-38; Washington 26-33
What to Know
The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.83 points per matchup before their game Sunday. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Washington this past Friday. They were the clear victors by a 129-109 margin over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The score was close at the half, but Washington pulled away in the second half with 59 points. It was another big night for their point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 37 points, 11 assists, and 11 boards. That makes it 17 consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 108-102 to the Charlotte Hornets. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Darius Garland, who had 27 points and six assists.
Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Washington's win lifted them to 26-33 while Cleveland's loss dropped them down to 21-38. We'll see if Washington can repeat their recent success or if the Cavaliers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wizards are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Washington.
- Feb 21, 2020 - Cleveland 113 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 23, 2020 - Washington 124 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 08, 2019 - Cleveland 113 vs. Washington 100
- Feb 08, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 29, 2019 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 113
- Dec 08, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 95
- Apr 05, 2018 - Cleveland 119 vs. Washington 115
- Feb 22, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 17, 2017 - Cleveland 106 vs. Washington 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Washington 122
- Mar 25, 2017 - Washington 127 vs. Cleveland 115
- Feb 06, 2017 - Cleveland 140 vs. Washington 135
- Nov 11, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Washington 94
- Mar 04, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Washington 83
- Feb 28, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Washington 115
- Dec 01, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Cleveland 85