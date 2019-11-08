Wizards vs. Cavaliers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Current Records: Washington 2-5; Cleveland 2-5
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.14 points per matchup. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.29 points per game.
The game between the Wizards and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Wizards falling 121-106, it was darn close. Washington got a solid performance out of C Thomas Bryant, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 119-113 to the Boston Celtics. PG Darius Garland had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 28 minutes with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cleveland have won nine out of their last 15 games against Washington.
- Feb 08, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 29, 2019 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 113
- Dec 08, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 95
- Apr 05, 2018 - Cleveland 119 vs. Washington 115
- Feb 22, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 17, 2017 - Cleveland 106 vs. Washington 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Washington 122
- Mar 25, 2017 - Washington 127 vs. Cleveland 115
- Feb 06, 2017 - Cleveland 140 vs. Washington 135
- Nov 11, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Washington 94
- Mar 04, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Washington 83
- Feb 28, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Washington 115
- Dec 01, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Cleveland 85
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Stotts on Kawhi: 'He looked well-rested'
Portland coach Terry Stotts commented on the Clippers' decision to rest Kawhi Leonard during...
-
Hornets play tribute video for Kemba
Charlotte fans gave Walker an emotional welcome in his first game back in his first NBA home
-
Clippers vs. Blazers odds, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Clippers vs. Blazers on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
Zion provides update on injury rehab
Williamson, out after having knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, still doesn't have a timetable...
-
NBA fines Clippers for Doc's statement
The league didn't punish L.A. for load managing Leonard at first, but are now fining the team...
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 7 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans