Wizards vs. Cavaliers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Washington (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: Washington 2-5; Cleveland 2-5

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.14 points per matchup. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.29 points per game.

The game between the Wizards and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Wizards falling 121-106, it was darn close. Washington got a solid performance out of C Thomas Bryant, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 119-113 to the Boston Celtics. PG Darius Garland had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 28 minutes with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN

Series History

Cleveland have won nine out of their last 15 games against Washington.