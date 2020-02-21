Wizards vs. Cavaliers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Washington

Current Records: Cleveland 14-40; Washington 20-33

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet up at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.62 points per game.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Washington and the New York Knicks last week was still a pretty decisive one as Washington wrapped it up with a 114-96 victory on the road. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 30 points.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Cleveland last Wednesday. They put the hurt on the Atlanta Hawks with a sharp 127-105 win. That looming 22-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Cleveland yet this season. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Tristan Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards, and power forward Larry Nance Jr., who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards.

Washington is now 20-33 while Cleveland sits at 14-40. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119.8 on average. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 17 games against Washington.