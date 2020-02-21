Wizards vs. Cavaliers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Washington
Current Records: Cleveland 14-40; Washington 20-33
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet up at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.62 points per game.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Washington and the New York Knicks last week was still a pretty decisive one as Washington wrapped it up with a 114-96 victory on the road. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 30 points.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Cleveland last Wednesday. They put the hurt on the Atlanta Hawks with a sharp 127-105 win. That looming 22-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Cleveland yet this season. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Tristan Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards, and power forward Larry Nance Jr., who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards.
Washington is now 20-33 while Cleveland sits at 14-40. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119.8 on average. Cleveland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cleveland have won ten out of their last 17 games against Washington.
- Jan 23, 2020 - Washington 124 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 08, 2019 - Cleveland 113 vs. Washington 100
- Feb 08, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 29, 2019 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 113
- Dec 08, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 95
- Apr 05, 2018 - Cleveland 119 vs. Washington 115
- Feb 22, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 17, 2017 - Cleveland 106 vs. Washington 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Washington 122
- Mar 25, 2017 - Washington 127 vs. Cleveland 115
- Feb 06, 2017 - Cleveland 140 vs. Washington 135
- Nov 11, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Washington 94
- Mar 04, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Washington 83
- Feb 28, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Washington 115
- Dec 01, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Cleveland 85
