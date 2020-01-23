Wizards vs. Cavaliers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 23 predictions from projection model on 32-16 run

The Washington Wizards (14-29) face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-32) in a battle of Eastern Conference teams on Thursday evening. The Wizards enter the game on the second night of a back-to-back set, while the Cavaliers enjoyed a day of rest before hosting Washington.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Sportsbooks list the Cavaliers as one-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232 in the latest Cavaliers vs. Wizards odds.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -1

Wizards vs. Cavaliers over-under: 232 points

Wizards vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -117, Wizards +103

WASH: The Wizards have covered the spread in back-to-back games

CLE: The Cavs are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Wizards can cover

The model has factored in that the Wizards are facing a rest disadvantage, but Washington does have a real strength in its offense. Scott Brooks' team ranks as an above-average squad in terms of scoring efficiency, landing in the top half of the NBA in protecting the ball, generating offensive rebounds and getting to the free-throw line.

The Cavaliers exist as a bottom-five defensive club in many respects, giving Washington a dream matchup on that end of the floor. Beyond that, Bradley Beal is one of the best offensive players in the NBA, averaging 27.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Despite Washington's offensive prowess, it isn't a lock to cover the Wizards vs. Cavaliers spread. The model also has considered that the Cavs have some strengths as well. Cleveland is elite in two areas, ranking as the best team in the NBA in offensive rebounding and keeping its opponents off the free-throw line on the defensive end.

In addition, the Wizards are extremely weak on the defensive end, ranking dead last in the NBA, and that provides optimism for Cleveland's offense to find overall success. Darius Garland, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, also continues to make strides, averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 assists per game on improving efficiency in the last 13 contests as he becomes more comfortable.

