The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 21-41 overall and 12-17 at home, while Washington is 28-34 overall and 12-17 on the road. The Wizards won the first meeting of the season on Sunday, 119-110.

Washington is favored by seven points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 227. Before entering any Wizards vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards spread: Cavaliers +7

Cavaliers vs. Wizards over-under: 227 points

Cavaliers vs. Wizards money line: Washington -280, Cleveland +240



What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers fell 109-104 to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Cleveland was down 82-61 at the end of the third quarter. Orlando has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Jarrett Allen posted a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Darius Garland also dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 assists.

Cleveland has lost four consecutive games and seven of eight. Collin Sexton (concussion) is questionable for Friday's game. Isaiah Hartenstein (concussion) and Matthew Dellavedova (neck) are out.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-107 on Wednesday. Russell Westbrook registered another triple-double on 18 points, 18 boards, and 14 assists. He leads the NBA with 30 triple-doubles this season. The Wizards have a two-game lead for the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Washington has won nine of its last 10 games. Westbrook leads the NBA in assists per game (11.0), and has seven games with at least 15 assists and one with 20-plus. The Wizards are averaging 56.9 points in the paint in April, their best month of the season in that category.

