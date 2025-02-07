We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers will visit the Washington Wizards. Washington is 9-41 overall and 5-20 at home, while Cleveland is 41-10 overall and 17-6 on the road. Cleveland has dominated this series as of late, winning each of the last 11 matchups. The Cavs are 33-18 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, which is the best mark in the Eastern Conference, while the Wizards are 20-29-1 ATS, which is the third-worst record in the East.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Cleveland is favored by 17.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Wizards odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 235.5 points.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers spread: Wizards +17.5

Wizards vs. Cavaliers over/under: 235.5 points

Wizards vs. Cavaliers money line: Wizards: +988, Cavaliers: -1818

Why the Wizards can cover

The Cavaliers are hoping to do what the Nets couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to the Wizards' winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Wizards enjoyed a cozy 119-102 victory over Brooklyn, with the three-game win streak coming on the heels of a 16-game losing streak. Carlton Carrington led the charge by shooting 4-for-6 from deep and dropping a double-double on 16 points and 10 assists. He was one of seven Wizards in double-figures, as the team knocked down 20 3-pointers on a 46.5% clip.

Washington has also covered in each of its last three games and is facing a Cavs team which has dropped back-to-back games ATS. Both teams were active at the trade deadline and aren't expected to have their new acquisitions, but the Cavs also have several other key players sidelined which will test their depth. Five of their top 11 players, in terms of both points scored and minutes played, will be inactive, which will put a heavy burden on those active players to cover this massive spread.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers skirted by the Detroit Pistons, 118-115, on Wednesday thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Darius Garland. It was three of his 25 points, while Evan Mobley almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine rebounds. The team prevailed without the services of Donovan Mitchell (shoulder), but the All-Star starter is listed as probable for Friday's matchup.

Cleveland has a historic offense, as its offensive rating is best in the NBA this season and is on pace to be the second-best in league history. The team leads the NBA in both 2-point percentage and 3-point percentage, and this high-octane attack that ranks second in points per game also cherishes the ball and commits the third-fewest turnovers per night. With the duo of Mobley and Jarrett Allen protecting the paint on the other end of the court, Cleveland allows the third-lowest 2-point percentage. The Cavs also get to face a Wizards squad missing veteran, Malcolm Brogdon (foot), and No. 2 overall pick, Alex Sarr (ankle).

