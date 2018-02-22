Wizards vs. Cavaliers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers



Date: Thursday, Feb. 22



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Where: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio



TV: TNT



Streaming: WatchTNT

WatchTNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Cavaliers' roller-coaster season is back in action. The All-Star break has come and gone and now everybody can start wondering about the legitimacy of the new-look Cavs. Cleveland traded away a huge chunk of its roster at the trade deadline in an attempt to save a season it was quickly losing its grip on.

So far, the Cavs have seen success with their new group. They're undefeated since the trades and that includes victories over contenders like the Celtics and Thunder. Of course, they're also in the honeymoon period together. It will be interesting to see if they can keep up their excellent play throughout the rest of the season.

The Wizards, meanwhile, are still without John Wall. Knee surgery has the star guard sidelined, and as a result Washington just isn't the same dangerous team. The Wizards still have Bradley Beal, and he can put up points in hurry, but it's hard to trust them when they aren't at full strength.