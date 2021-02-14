Who's Playing
Boston @ Washington
Current Records: Boston 13-12; Washington 6-17
What to Know
This Sunday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.35 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Washington received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 109-91 to the New York Knicks. One thing holding the Wizards back was the mediocre play of power forward Rui Hachimura, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Boston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 108-102 to the Detroit Pistons. Small forward Jayson Tatum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 boards along with seven assists.
Washington is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 11 home games.
Washington came up short against Boston in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 116-107. Maybe the Wizards will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Washington.
- Jan 08, 2021 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 107
- Aug 13, 2020 - Washington 96 vs. Boston 90
- Jan 06, 2020 - Washington 99 vs. Boston 94
- Nov 13, 2019 - Boston 140 vs. Washington 133
- Apr 09, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 110
- Mar 01, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Washington 96
- Dec 12, 2018 - Boston 130 vs. Washington 125
- Apr 10, 2018 - Washington 113 vs. Boston 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Boston 124
- Feb 08, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 25, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Boston 103
- May 15, 2017 - Boston 115 vs. Washington 105
- May 12, 2017 - Washington 92 vs. Boston 91
- May 10, 2017 - Boston 123 vs. Washington 101
- May 07, 2017 - Washington 121 vs. Boston 102
- May 04, 2017 - Washington 116 vs. Boston 89
- May 02, 2017 - Boston 129 vs. Washington 119
- Apr 30, 2017 - Boston 123 vs. Washington 111
- Mar 20, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Washington 102
- Jan 24, 2017 - Washington 123 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 11, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Washington 108
- Nov 09, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Boston 93
- Jan 25, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 91
- Jan 16, 2016 - Boston 119 vs. Washington 117
- Nov 27, 2015 - Boston 111 vs. Washington 78
- Nov 06, 2015 - Boston 118 vs. Washington 98