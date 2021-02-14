Who's Playing

Boston @ Washington

Current Records: Boston 13-12; Washington 6-17

What to Know

This Sunday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.35 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Washington received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 109-91 to the New York Knicks. One thing holding the Wizards back was the mediocre play of power forward Rui Hachimura, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Boston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 108-102 to the Detroit Pistons. Small forward Jayson Tatum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 boards along with seven assists.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 11 home games.

Washington came up short against Boston in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 116-107. Maybe the Wizards will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Washington.