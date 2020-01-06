Wizards vs. Celtics: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
Who's Playing
Boston @ Washington
Current Records: Boston 25-8; Washington 11-24
What to Know
The Washington Wizards head home again on Monday, but with the point spread against them by 9 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Washington isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Wizards greeted the new year with a 128-114 win over the Denver Nuggets. The Wizards can attribute much of their success to PG Ish Smith, who had 32 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Boston beat the Chicago Bulls 111-104 on Saturday. Boston's PF Jayson Tatum was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 28 points along with seven boards.
Washington is now 11-24 while Boston sits at 25-8. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.10% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Wizards, the Celtics enter the matchup with only 103.7 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Celtics' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Washington.
- Nov 13, 2019 - Boston 140 vs. Washington 133
- Apr 09, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 110
- Mar 01, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Washington 96
- Dec 12, 2018 - Boston 130 vs. Washington 125
- Apr 10, 2018 - Washington 113 vs. Boston 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Boston 124
- Feb 08, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 25, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Boston 103
- May 15, 2017 - Boston 115 vs. Washington 105
- May 12, 2017 - Washington 92 vs. Boston 91
- May 10, 2017 - Boston 123 vs. Washington 101
- May 07, 2017 - Washington 121 vs. Boston 102
- May 04, 2017 - Washington 116 vs. Boston 89
- May 02, 2017 - Boston 129 vs. Washington 119
- Apr 30, 2017 - Boston 123 vs. Washington 111
- Mar 20, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Washington 102
- Jan 24, 2017 - Washington 123 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 11, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Washington 108
- Nov 09, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Boston 93
- Jan 25, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Washington 91
- Jan 16, 2016 - Boston 119 vs. Washington 117
- Nov 27, 2015 - Boston 111 vs. Washington 78
- Nov 06, 2015 - Boston 118 vs. Washington 98
