Wizards vs. Celtics: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Boston @ Washington

Current Records: Boston 25-8; Washington 11-24

What to Know

The Washington Wizards head home again on Monday, but with the point spread against them by 9 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Washington isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Wizards greeted the new year with a 128-114 win over the Denver Nuggets. The Wizards can attribute much of their success to PG Ish Smith, who had 32 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Boston beat the Chicago Bulls 111-104 on Saturday. Boston's PF Jayson Tatum was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 28 points along with seven boards.

Washington is now 11-24 while Boston sits at 25-8. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.10% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for the Wizards, the Celtics enter the matchup with only 103.7 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Celtics' favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Boston have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Washington.