Who's Playing
Boston @ Washington
Current Records: Boston 52-23; Washington 33-42
What to Know
The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Washington will need to watch out since the Celtics have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Everything came up roses for Boston at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday as the team secured a 137-93 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boston had established a 96-77 advantage. Their small forward Jaylen Brown did his thing and dropped a double-double on 41 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, falling 114-104. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 26 points in addition to six boards.
Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Boston's victory lifted them to 52-23 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 33-42. We'll see if the Celtics can repeat their recent success or if the Wizards bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.64
Odds
The Celtics are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 22 out of their last 35 games against Washington.
