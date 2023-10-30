We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 1-1 overall and the Wizards finished last season 35-47, while Boston is 2-0 overall and the Celtics finished last season 57-25. The Celtics have dominated the Wizards recently, winning four of the last five meetings with Washington.

The Celtics are favored by 10 points in the latest Wizards vs. Celtics odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 229. Before entering any Celtics vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Wizards vs. Celtics spread: Wizards +10

Wizards vs. Celtics over/under: 229 points

Wizards vs. Celtics money line: Wizards: +368, Celtics: -498

What you need to know about the Celtics

On Friday, Boston was able to grind out a victory over the Miami Heat, taking the game 119-111. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Celtics. The Celtics can attribute much of their success to Derrick White, who recorded 28 points along with six rebounds.

Jayson Tatum finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists against the Heat, while Jrue Holiday recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Celtics are scoring 113.5 points per game on average this season. Defensively, Boston is giving up 107.5 points per game.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington earned a 113-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The victory was just what the Wizards needed coming off of a 143-120 loss in their prior matchup.

Guard Jordan Poole led Washington with 27 points in Saturday's win. Forward Kyle Kuzma also had a productive performance against the Grizzlies, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds. For the season, Kuzma is averaging 23.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

