Wizards vs. Celtics: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Wizards (38-30) and Celtics (46-21) face off in a battle of Eastern Conference contenders. They split the season series so far with each winning one game apiece. This will be the third of four scheduled games between the two former playoff foes.

Washington is on a back to back and has lost two in a row. It will try to snap that losing streak against a Celtics team that has had two days rest. However, Boston is facing a lot of injuries despite winning two of its last three games.

How to watch Wizards vs. Celtics



Date: Wednesday, March 14



Wednesday, March 14 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts



TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: watchESPN

watchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Wizards and Celtics made up one of the NBA's best rivalries last season. That hasn't carried over so far with this season's matchups being more tame, but there is still intrigue when the two teams play. This is especially true right now with Washington in the middle of a fierce playoff race.

The Wizards are in the middle of the pack and trying to gain home-court advantage in the first round. They'll have to avoid losing streaks if they want to maintain good positioning for the playoffs. Typically a game against the Celtics would be the worst possible outcome on the second night of a back-to-back, but this is different. The Celtics are banged up.

Boston will be without Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown while Al Horford is a game-time decision. Marcus Smart is out indefinitely with a thumb injury. The Celtics might be one of the Eastern Conference's best teams this season, but the injuries have piled on and left them very vulnerable. This could be a big and much-needed win for the Wizards.