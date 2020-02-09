Wizards vs. Grizzlies: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Washington

Current Records: Memphis 26-26; Washington 18-32

What to Know

The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.72 points per game before their game Sunday. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Despite their defensive woes, the Wizards strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.78 points per game.

Washington escaped with a win against the Dallas Mavericks by the margin of a single free throw, 119-118. Shooting guard Bradley Beal (29 points) was the top scorer for Washington.

Meanwhile, Memphis lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on the road by a decisive 119-107 margin. Memphis was down 97-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Dillon Brooks, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Washington ended up a good deal behind Memphis when they played the last time the two teams met in last December, losing 128-111. Maybe the Wizards will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 240

Series History

Washington have won five out of their last nine games against Memphis.