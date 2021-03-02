The Washington Wizards host the Memphis Grizzlies in a cross-conference battle on Tuesday evening. Washington is just 13-19 on the year, but the Wizards are an impressive 7-2 in their last nine contests. Memphis is 15-15 this season after winning two of the last three games. The Grizzlies are 8-5 on the road, with the Wizards sitting at 6-9 in home tilts in 2020-21.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists Memphis as a one-point road favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 235.5 in the latest Wizards vs. Grizzlies odds.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards spread: Grizzlies -1

Grizzlies vs. Wizards over-under: 235.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Wizards money line: Wizards -105, Grizzlies -115

MEM: The Grizzlies are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

WASH: The Wizards are 8-1 against the spread in the last nine games

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Memphis is led by a dynamic lead guard in Ja Morant. The 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 18.4 points and 7.7 assists per game this season, helping to buoy the Grizzlies' offense. He is flanked by Jonas Valanciunas, who leads the team in rebounding (11.1 per game) and ranks second in scoring at 15.8 points per contest. Memphis can also be aggressive against a shaky Washington defense, as the Wizards allow nearly 1.14 points per possession this season.

The Grizzlies also lead the NBA in turnover creation, forcing a giveaway on 16.5 percent of possessions, and Memphis leads the league in steals at 9.9 per game. That aggressive defense helps to key Memphis to the No. 8 mark in overall defensive rating, giving up fewer than 1.1 points per possession.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington's offense is explosive at times, headlined by Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. Beal leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 33.2 points per game, and Westbrook contributes nearly a triple-double each night, putting up 19.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest. As a team, the Wizards are No. 2 in the NBA in free throw creation, with above-average marks in taking care of the ball with a 13.5 percent turnover rate.

Defensively, Washington is also above-average in turnover creation rate (14.4 percent), and the Wizards are No. 7 in the league in protecting the paint. Washington's best attribute may be transition defense, however, as the Wizards are No. 4 in the NBA in allowing only 10.5 fast break points per game. Memphis also struggles to get to the free throw line (second-worst in the NBA), and the Grizzlies are below-average in both offensive efficiency and shooting efficiency.

