Wizards vs. Grizzlies odds: NBA picks from expert who's 11-2 on Grizzlies' games

The surging Washington Wizards have won three straight and seven of their last 10 to move into fourth place in the Western Conference. On Friday, they travel to face a short-handed but dangerous Memphis Grizzlies team that would love nothing better than to derail Washington's momentum.



Sportsbooks have the Wizards posted as 4.5-point favorites, with an Over-Under of 206.



The Wizards have picked up their performance on both sides of the ball, as they are now near the top 10 in both total offense and defense. They have scored no fewer than 111 points in each of their past six wins, while holding their opponents to 103 or fewer points four times.



Bradley Beal scored 27 points and John Wall added 25 points and nine assists in a 121-103 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley has missed most of the season with assorted injuries and remains sidelined, while forward Chandler Parsons has missed the last three games with knee soreness. He will be out again Friday.



Even so, Memphis has remained competitive with a patchwork lineup behind the NBA's No. 8-ranked scoring defense (102.4 ppg) and has four days off after Friday's game, which should help its ailing players get needed rest.



The home team is on a 4-1 ATS run in this series, and Washington is just 3-8-1 ATS in its last 12 trips to Memphis.

