Atlanta @ Washington

Current Records: Atlanta 33-33; Washington 31-35

This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.14 points per game. They will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. ET Friday. They and the Washington Wizards are even-steven over their past 34 head-to-heads (17-17).

Washington is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Hawks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 122-120 win. Having forecasted a close victory for them, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten assists.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 33-33 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 31-35. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Washington and Atlanta both have 17 wins in their last 34 games.